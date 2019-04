Modi, who belongs to the right-wing, BJP, realized that he was likely to lose elections, so on 26thFebruary 2019, to get votes of the TV-watching zombies, who wanted to vicariously feel valorous, he decided to send fighter planes inside Pakistan to drop bombs, trying to enact what Israel or the US do.As a result of the incursion, India claimed to have killed 250 terrorists who were in training at a camp inside Pakistan. All evidence so far shows that they likely missed their target. (It seems they did shoot down a helicopter with six people in it…except that it was India’s own.) Nine Indian fighter planes have fallen from the sky so far this year during training, for no good reason.The good thing is that when a nuclear war happens between India and Pakistan, the bombs will likely fail to explode.