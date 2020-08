Arab world encompasses lots of nations. I suppose you mean "proper Arabs", as in peninsular Arabs? I don't see how they lagged behind. They are doing really good, in fact better than rest of the Muslim world.



If you're talking about Levantines, they also have not lagged behind except Palestinians. Syrians were doing really good until the war. Jordan has very high HDI. Lebanese are very educated people, but their problem is a very divided populace.



Also constant foreign intervention is another problem. But that can't be helped since they either have hydrocarbon resources or border Israel.



The idea that Arabs have somehow "lagged behind" everyone else has some racist overtones because most of the times the discussion ends up with comments like Arabs are dumb or culturally backward and other nonsense stereotypes.

