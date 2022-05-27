The death toll is increasing in the disaster caused by the collapsed 10-storey building in Abadan, Iran.

​

Iran building collapse death toll jumps to 19​

I extend my condolences to the relatives of the deceased people and to the Iranian people. It's a very sad event indeed.Dozens more were injured when the 10-storey Metropol office block in Abadan crashed to the ground on Monday.Pictures showed that concrete floors and steel beams had fallen on to the street below, crushing several cars.A search and rescue operation is continuing, and the cause of the collapse is being investigated.Local prosecutor Hamid Maranipour said both the Metropol's owner and the building contractor had been arrested.There are very tragic photos and videos from Abadan and collapsed building site, and I don't want to share them here. However, here are some of the notes I took:On May 23, the Petropol twin towers under construction in Abadan, Iran, collapsed. It has been 5 days since the event, but;-Exactly how many people are under the rubble still unknown.-New parts of the building keep crashed on following days-Some reporters said, at 40 degrees air temperature, the corpses under building started to smell.-Although the official authorities said that Abdulbagi (construction contractor), whose name was involved in many corruptions before, died during the incident, the public was not convinced.-The people of the region are very reactive to these events. There are cases of arson and street protests.-The public reacted against the involvement of Besic, the semi-civilian arm of the Revolutionary Guards Army, in order to prevent the public protests that took place after the Abadan disaster.