Corvette of the Royal Thai Navy HTMS Sukhothai FS-442 sank in the Gulf of Thailand. The Ratanakosin-class corvette was launched in 1986. The ship with a displacement of 960 tons is armed with the RGM-84A "Harpoon" anti-ship missiles, the "Albatros" air defense system and the "OTO Breda" 76-mm artillery mount. The ship sank at 23:30 local time during a storm.