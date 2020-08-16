The Death of Impartial Journalism in Pakistan

Non-Smoker’s Corner: The Death of Journalism

TFT is owned and run by Najam Sethi – someone whose bias and grudge against Imran Khan is no secret. Although a career journalist, he was appointed as care-taker CM of Punjab during 2013 general election that were marred with serious allegations of rigging. After the elections, the winners i.e. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz appointed him as Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board – an appointment which raised eyebrows and was mired with controversy. Recently, he has again hit the headlines for his occupation of some government owned shops. Officials allege that he is illegally occupying the shops while Najam Sethi maintains that he is being politically victimized. So, obviously, he has personal and financial axe to grind against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More interestingly, Najam Sethi also baptized the temple destroyers of Maulana Fazal as “religiously motivated warriors” in his TFT editorial on October 16, 2020. Why? Because they are all banking upon these blind and bigoted followers of Fazal to storm the capital and force Imran Khan to resign. Strange are the ways of fate where Liberals support and push Mullahs just to satiate their hatred against an elected prime minister whom they dislike.

Thus, started the regime of “people’s man”. A senseless nationalization drive crippled Pakistan’s industrialization and turned thriving industries into loss making State owned enterprises. State censorship peaked and journalists were tortured and thrown behind bars under the notorious ‘Defense of Pakistan Rules’. He banned a major opposition political party i.e. NAP. Being a true fascist, he had his old comrades like J.A.Rahim brutally tortured. Ethnic violence disrupted under his watch in Sindh between Urdu speaking Mohajirs and the Sindhis. He literally abused the Bengalis as “swine” in a speech.

Let us remove Imran’s family background (whatever it is worth) and weigh him on his personal achievements. Where does he stand?



Now, just remove “Bhutto” from Bilawal’s name and “Sharif” Maryam’s name. Where do they stand?Not surprising that both these pampered and ill-mannered brats so jealously guard their surnames and make it a point to mention their family. Recently, the national assembly of Pakistan witnessed a comic scene when some members of Treasury benches called Bilawal “Bilawal Zardari” instead of calling him “Bilawal Bhutto”. His party members were furious and frothed at mouth for calling him “Zardari” instead of “Bhutto” – So much for the “self-made” argument

Just for further context, the province where inarticulate Imran Khan’s political party is ruling for the last 7 years has universal health coverage, tree forestation campaigns, its metropolitan center has modern transport system. While the province where “well-educated” Bilawal’s party is ruling hasn’t got any emergency rescue service by the government, any modern urban transport system or any health coverage programs. The entire province is lagging behind in HDI. Every other day one reads news of child mortalities from Thar. Recently, a journalist who accused that certain members of Bilawal’s party were threatening him, was found strangled to death.



Bilawal himself routinely browbeats local journalists who dare to ask uneasy questions. He can’t even provide the money trail of sprawling mansions (fortresses) in Lahore and Karachi named “Bilawal House” – These fortresses have been gifted to him by a real estate tycoon Malik Riaz who also remains in the news for all the wrong reasons i.e. land grabbing. But I suppose this is how “rigorous political scheme” works. Below is a link to Dawn’s story titled “Who Owns Lahore’s Bilawal House”

Non-Smoker’s Corner: The Death of Journalism Quoting The Friday Times on matters relating to Imran Khan or his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is like soliciting Jamat e Islami’s views on Valentine’s Day Celebrations