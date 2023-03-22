EXCLUSIVE - The DEATH of democracy: As Xi Jinping declares 'change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years', expert explains how inept Western leaders are paving the way for autocrats to take over the world by failing to tackle domestic issues ​

Democracy is in a fight with autocracy for control of the future, author warns

Charles Dunst says it is in danger of losing unless it rapidly gets its act together

In his new book, expert Charles Dunst warns that democracy is now in a fight with autocracy for control of the future. Pictured: China's president Xi Jinping (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (right) share a toast during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday

Dissatisfaction is growing in democratic societies. Pictured: Railway workers on strike in Britain on March 18

Nurses demonstrate outside North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, last year

The author's warning comes as China's President Xi Jinping delivered a chilling warning to the West, telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that 'change is coming'