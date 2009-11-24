The deal to manufacture submarines on Egyptian soil is a giant step towards Greater Egypt , is in its final stages



Preparations are underway for a major deal between Egypt and France that includes manufacturing submarines on Egyptian soil as a giant step towards Greater Egypt, which is in its final stages.For most of the power-altering deals, the Egyptian manufacturing deal for the French submarine "Scorpene 2000", also met with strong opposition from Israel, which led to obstruction of the signature and made the agreement so far a first stage of assembly of the submarine instead of the revolutionary industrial localization of that submarine as the first country in the region to manufacture Subs.The latest leaks say that the deal ranges from 12 to 14 submarines with special specifications for Egypt at a value ranging between 10 to 12 billion dollars, including equipping the base of July 3 with construction yards, equipment and machinery required to enter Egypt in the era of multiple specialized arsenals instead of the single Alexandria arsenal.The leak also spoke of an increase in the size of the AIP submarine to accommodate the following:1- 25 torpedoes2- 20 Exocet anti-ship missiles, the latest version launched from the depths3- An unspecified number of air defense missiles, as the first submarine aquired by the Egyptian fleet, to possess this formidable feature4- An unspecified number of marine mines5- Two autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV)6- 30 Ultra Micro AUV, famous for their suicide anti-submarine warfare, with improved range and high speed7- Two balloon-launched drone helicopters8- 10 anti-torpedoes torpedoes9- An anti-micro-anti-submarine system to protect the submarine from new threats in the depths.France adheres to the assembly clause and Egypt adheres to the clause of technology transfer and manufacturing. China, Italy, and Germany are waiting for the final result of the negotiations with the French side to intervene and provide better deals than the French side, As Spain did a few days ago in the deal of manufacturing large surface ships with the Egyptian side by presenting a better offer than China, France, Germany. Italy and even Russia, as an attempt to win a deal to manufacture Egyptian surface ships with very special specifications for Egypt.