The Deadly Pakistani Sniper

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) Director General K K Sharma, giving a press conference reveals some details of how accurate Pakistani fire (Snipers) are hitting their targets.

''The head constable was behind his LMG and was retaliating to Pakistani fire from a loophole of one foot by one-foot square. Enemies target that. A bullet entered from the loophole and hit him. It was very unfortunate ,” he said.''