True, we keyboard warriors talk about fighter planes the most. But just as important, if not more so, are support planes like AWAC and aerial tankers. Today these planes are indispensable to major powers. For example, in Syria there are 4 Su-35 fighter planes and 2 A-50U AWAC, suggesting great importance placed on AWAC. Russia made the first large AWAC Tu-126 in the 1960s.