The day of Jewish attack on Deir Yasin

73 years ago on this day, two Zionist terrorist groups "Argon" and "Stern Lihi" with full military equipment, after attacking the village of "Deir Yasin" in the west of the city of Quds, destroyed all the houses without exception and about 400 residents of this The village were massacred, women and girls were raped and beheaded.May those kids rest in peace and may their blood be avenged.