What's new

The day of Jewish attack on Deir Yasin

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,508
-4
9,721
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
73 years ago on this day, two Zionist terrorist groups "Argon" and "Stern Lihi" with full military equipment, after attacking the village of "Deir Yasin" in the west of the city of Quds, destroyed all the houses without exception and about 400 residents of this The village were massacred, women and girls were raped and beheaded.

Screenshot_20210410-115401.jpg

images (13).jpeg
images (14).jpeg
images (15).jpeg


May those kids rest in peace and may their blood be avenged.
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom