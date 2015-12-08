What's new

The Day India's Mighty SU-30 Fired in Anger

CriticalThought

Windjammer said:
Yea, but here you just need one pellet to burst a balloon, IAF pilot fired around 100 bullets.
Janab, the firing rate of aircraft guns is so high, it is impossible to fire just one or a few bullets. But in any case, good going by Pakistan, making them scramble over a balloon.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Windjammer said:
Yea, but here you just need one pellet to burst a balloon, IAF pilot fired around 100 bullets.
but then again those auto cannons are rapid burst. even a second or so long press can almost empty the magazine.
the anger part maybe correct. the SU 30 might not be able to get a missile lock so got a visual and switched to cannons.
well done that it didnt get caught in the fire blast. those Baloons are used as area denials in choke points in narrow mountain passes and valleys at low height.

if anyone been to Kahuta then they are common sight while travelling through Kahuta to Azad Kashmir.
 
Dalit

Dalit

What an incredibly disgusting and hateful nation we have as our neighbor.
 
