The dawn of British Jihad: BBC Documentary

There's nothing hostile in what i said. And goray isn't a racist term, it's not intended with any malice, never has been. It's colloquially used to refer to British people. If anything this didn't come as a surprise to me. Radio 4 did a 2 part series about deobandi's last year, i bet that was the show you heard.



I expect this is the media playing it's role in building up a negative image of deobandi's in Britain as they'll be the next to be turned into the bad guy. They've done it with wahhabis for the last 20 years, so the pattern is not alien to me.

Click to expand...