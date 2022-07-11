The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation ​

Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.



But underneath the surface, Japan is struggling. And most of its biggest issues are linked to its Lost Generation - millions of people who failed to succeed in the brutal Japanese job market and failed through the cracks of the system. The sad story of the Lost Generation is a symbol of Japan’s fall from grace – and a sign of its disturbing future.

00:00 - Intro

00:56 - Part 1: The Japanese Miracle

02:59 - Part 2: The Bubble Bursts

05:00 - Part 3: The Lost Generation

07:57 - Part 4: The Dark Future