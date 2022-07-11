What's new

The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,906
-6
3,797
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The Dark Side of Japan: The Lost Generation



Looking at Japan from the outside, in many ways it looks like a model country - the 3rd biggest economy in the world with world-famous companies, extremely safe cities, a healthy population, and advanced technology and automation everywhere.

But underneath the surface, Japan is struggling. And most of its biggest issues are linked to its Lost Generation - millions of people who failed to succeed in the brutal Japanese job market and failed through the cracks of the system. The sad story of the Lost Generation is a symbol of Japan’s fall from grace – and a sign of its disturbing future.

00:00 - Intro
00:56 - Part 1: The Japanese Miracle
02:59 - Part 2: The Bubble Bursts
05:00 - Part 3: The Lost Generation
07:57 - Part 4: The Dark Future
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Asean citizens view China as paramount future partner: Japan poll
Replies
0
Views
136
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Ex-SpaceJet engineer trains next generation after project freeze, Japan's ambition to rank with the US and Europe in aircraft manufacturing was over
Replies
2
Views
434
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Russia begins military drills on Japan-claimed islands
Replies
7
Views
515
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Japan Logs Biggest Current Account Deficit Since 2014, highlights the dependence of Japan’s resource-deficient economy on imports of raw materials
Replies
7
Views
682
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
Japan bans Russian coal imports, expels eight diplomats
Replies
13
Views
373
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom