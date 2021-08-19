What's new

The Damage PML(N) is Doing to Pakistan

PML(N) tried to use Rana Shamim to attack Saqib Nasir. It failed completely

Now after its failure this is what that lunatic Rana Shamim said to Islamabad High Court in his defense and to save his as$

The former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in his written response to Islamabad High Court — dated December 4 — has stated that the talk between Shamim and ex Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took place in Gilgit, which "is an area outside the territory of Pakistan, as such the answering respondent cannot be made subject to contempt proceedings".
https://www.facebook.com/pamirtimes/posts/10158323100177617


I know GB isn't a province of Pakistan yet but it also doesn't have equal status as AJK

Such kind of comments doesn't send a good message to people of GB who are overwhelmingly pro Pakistan and want to be a province of Pakistan like Sindh or Balochistan. Such kind of comments create disappointment and anger among people of GB and weaken Pakistani position in GB
 
They actually want to make a case for Nawaz Sharif permanent assylum in London rather than affecting any pending case in Pakistani courts.
 
GB has provisional province status so he can't escape using that argument.
 
I have not followed news but it is sad that this criminal , Nawaz Sharif is pulling the strings all the way up to High Level Judges

It is sad sad sad state of affairs

Forget all reforms if Imran Khan locks up these Nawaz Sharif lovers 50% of corruption will be wiped out immediately


1- When Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to Prison I stated publish his picture inside the Prison so people will rejoice
2- When he was asked to eat at Prison , I said publish his picture don't allow him home cooked meals
3- When he pretended to be sick I knew it 100 % this man is not sick I suggested keep him locked up
4- When his daughter was bailed out I said NO keep her inside the Prison cleaning toilets
5- When his brother made a run for England I said no don't let this guy go outside of country he will go arrange for funding from outside


Majority of Disturbances happening in Pakistan i.e. Violent Protest
Are coordinated by Third party Fazlu Bhudda , who plays the role of diverting attention of major institutes
Mean while the criminals continue to run around causing more chaos
 
Sadly to say why only targeted pmln but ignore ppp why not make any threat about what this bloody ppp criminal mafia damage to Pakistan it destroy the main economical Hub of PAKISTAN, Karachi...
 
