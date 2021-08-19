The Damage PML(N) is Doing to Pakistan

I have not followed news but it is sad that this criminal , Nawaz Sharif is pulling the strings all the way up to High Level Judges



It is sad sad sad state of affairs



Forget all reforms if Imran Khan locks up these Nawaz Sharif lovers 50% of corruption will be wiped out immediately





1- When Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to Prison I stated publish his picture inside the Prison so people will rejoice

2- When he was asked to eat at Prison , I said publish his picture don't allow him home cooked meals

3- When he pretended to be sick I knew it 100 % this man is not sick I suggested keep him locked up

4- When his daughter was bailed out I said NO keep her inside the Prison cleaning toilets

5- When his brother made a run for England I said no don't let this guy go outside of country he will go arrange for funding from outside





Majority of Disturbances happening in Pakistan i.e. Violent Protest

Are coordinated by Third party Fazlu Bhudda , who plays the role of diverting attention of major institutes

Mean while the criminals continue to run around causing more chaos