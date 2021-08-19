The Damage PML(N) is Doing to Pakistan

PML(N) tried to use Rana Shamim to attack Saqib Nasir. It failed completely
Now after its failure this is what that lunatic Rana Shamim said to Islamabad High Court in his defense and to save his as$
I know GB isn't a province of Pakistan yet but it also doesn't have equal status as AJK
Such kind of comments doesn't send a good message to people of GB who are overwhelmingly pro Pakistan and want to be a province of Pakistan like Sindh or Balochistan. Such kind of comments create disappointment and anger among people of GB and weaken Pakistani position in GB
