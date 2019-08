The difference between Yemen & Kashmir is big and unmatched. The point is Yemen is a conflict between two Muslim countries and Kashmir issue is different where India violates UNSC clauses and bilateral agreement. UAE went too far to say that it is India's internal affair. Nobody expects anyone to take sides in geopolitics but UAE could at least tried to stay neutral and could have adopted the same lines like US statement or UN or China or Turkey or Malaysia or Bahrain or like "Kashmir issue be resolved as per Simla Agreement, UNSC resolutions etc".

