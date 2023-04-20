The Curious Case of Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah is now largely perceived as a kook and isn't taken seriously at all outside of India.That being said, is Tarek playing a character in public as an Islamophobe?It seems Fatah has other views behind closed doors.Tarek Fatah has made quite a good living for himself feeding Hindutva Indian nationalist a constant stream of Pakistanophobia, conspiracy theories and incoherent rants. Commonly he is invited to India to discuss Pakistan, since India suffers from a massive inferiority complex. Inviting Fatah is often seen as a way to "justify" that complex.But behind closed doors and in private, it appears Fatah has a slightly different view. In this undercover video recorded by Punjabi nationalists in Toronto (Canada), Fatah admits on video what his true views actually are:1. India was never one country, even during the time of Ashoka or the British.2. The breakup of India would be the best thing.3. India should resemble Europe, with independent countries having open borders and common currency.These views seems to contradict what Fatah likes to preach in public while on tour making money in India during his incoherent public rants about the breakup of Pakistan. Odd, but it gets better.Fatah has come public claiming that this video was recorded without his consent, as if that's an actual argument. What difference should it make if Fatah was being recorded or not? Shouldn't his views remain consistent regardless?What do you think about Tarek Fatah? Some have suspected he may actually be an ISI agent playing the role of an eccentric Hindutva sympathizer. If that's the case, it's brilliant.However, the Punjabi nationalists who recorded this video have suggested that he's being paid off by the Consulate Office of India in Toronto to spew half baked conspiracy theories against Canadian Punjabis who support the Khalistan movement. If that's the case, then the Indian Consulate may want to reconsider Fatah's services.