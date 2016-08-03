The culprit was the staff of the Pakistani Embassy in Korea.

이태원 마트 '좀도둑'…범인은 주한 파키스탄 대사관 직원들 | 연합뉴스 (서울=연합뉴스) 오주현 기자 = 주한 파키스탄 대사관 소속 직원들이 마트에서 물건을 훔치다 경찰에 덜미를 잡힌 사건이 뒤늦게 알려졌다.

(Seoul = Yonhap News) Reporter Joo-Hyun Oh = The incident was belatedly reported in which employees of the Pakistani embassy in Korea were caught stealing items from a supermarket.According to the police on the 24th, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul received a report that a foreign customer ran away with a hat worth 11,000 won in his pocket at a mart in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, on February 23 at 6 pm.As a result of the police tracking through on-site CCTV analysis, the culprit was A (35), an employee of the Pakistani embassy in Korea.However, the police investigated the case without claiming A, taking into account that Mr. A is subject to immunity privileges as a foreign diplomat in Korea, that Mr. A's fellow employee paid the expense at the site, and that the victim did not want to be punished. He said it was closed.On January 20, CCTV caught another employee of the Pakistani embassy in Korea, who secretly took 1,900 won worth of chocolate at the same mart. Mr. B is also eligible for immunity.The police, who reported this incident early this month, are conducting an internal investigation on Mr. B.