The Crown Prince of KSA launches the National Seer Company for the manufacture of electric cars

His Highness the #Crown Prince launches #Sir Company, the first Saudi brand for the manufacture of electric cars in the Kingdom.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1588184362948104192

His Highness #Crown Prince: #Seer will contribute to attracting local and international investments, creating many job opportunities for local talent, and providing new opportunities for the private sector.
His Highness the Crown Prince: The launch of the #Seer company is not only aimed at building a brand for cars in the Kingdom; Rather, it supports enabling multiple strategic sectors to develop the national industrial system.
Seer is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.
BMW will provide licenses for component technology related to electric vehicles for use in the development of cars.
#Seer will attract foreign direct investment of up to 562 million riyals to support the economy and will create 30,000 jobs directly and indirectly.
It is expected that Seir's contribution to the GDP will reach 30 billion riyals by 2034.
