There are no such technologies in Russia.

The leader in the construction of bridges of this kind by technology is Japan (already ha-ha-ha, that Japan will help Russia). Further on the specifics, specialists say that it is possible to build such a bridge only in the warm season (spring-summer). Further it is more interesting: per day with a superstructure and with huge budgets, one can build no more than 20 meters of this design. That is, at the simplest calculations, even if the bridge starts to be built in the spring of 2015 (before it will not work out), then it will be ready, at best, in 2022. But until 2022 you'll be singing a different tune. Well, now we come to the mirror, Crimeans-quilted jackets, and see the reflection of donkeys. Because I did not regret a week of my time to communicate with bridge builders, to open you the prospects and understanding that you are not only quilted jackets, but also donkeys. Yes, and then the oil also went down, so that guys,

)) the bridge will not be built exactly))

"Technically, it is impossible to build a bridge to the Crimea! It will never be, forget it. "

"Russia does not have such technologies to build such a bridge. "

"This is mythologization, because nobody really wants to implement this project

"In Russia they like to pay silly money for technical documents, conclude contracts, lay the first stones, cut ribbons and write off huge sums. Therefore, it is natural that such a construction of the century as the Kerch bridge is where you can dig into huge sums without starting construction. "

"No matter how much Russia invested money in the construction of the bridge, it will never be built."