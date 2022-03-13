'The Crawler' is on the move ahead of Artemis 1 moon rocket rollout [with new Orion Spacecraft]

Space Launch System NASA.gov brings you the latest images, videos and news from America's space agency. Get the latest updates on NASA missions, watch NASA TV live, and learn about our quest to reveal the unknown and benefit all humankind.

Space Launch System Missions​

15 percent more thrust than the Saturn V rocket

Artemis I, the first integrated flight of SLS and Orion, uses the Block 1 configuration, which stands 322 feet, taller than the Statue of Liberty, and weighs 5.75 million lbs. During launch and ascent, SLS will produce 8.8 million lbs. of maximum thrust,For Artemis I, Block 1 will launch an uncrewed Orion spacecraft to an orbit 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, or 280,000 miles from Earth. This mission will demonstrate the integrated system performance of SLS, Orion, and Exploration Ground Systems prior to a crewed flight. The Artemis II mission will send astronauts on a flight to orbit the Moon. These missions pave the way for landing astronauts on the Moon.4 Soacecraft: NASA Orion (max 6 people) , Boeing CST-100 Starliner (max 7), NASA Apollo (max 3), and SpaceX Crew Dragon (max 7)