DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor pointed out that the Indian army chief should stop threatening Pakistan and end oppression and brutality in Occupied Kashmir. He said the Indian army knows the capability of the Pakistan Army and it has been defeated on several occasions.



He said the Pakistan Armed Forces shot down two Indian jets and captured a pilot. “We released the Indian pilot as a good gesture for promoting peace."



He said, “We defeated terrorism in our country." The DG ISPR said, “The Pakistan Armed Forces know how to defend the country."