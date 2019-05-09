‘The country that bombed you is your friend. The one that built your new railway is your enemy’

Clutch said: Same heading applies to Pakistan. USA bombed Pakistan and now claims the country building Railways in Pakistan i.e. china is your enemy... Click to expand...

zhxy said: It is absolutely true in real life.



You hit someone many times, and then give them some gifts, they will be grateful for you for a lifetime

You help someone many times, and then happen a small conflict, they will hate you for a lifetime Click to expand...

The problem is US dollar privilige (status of US dollar as major reserve currency). USA and especially US propaganda are still quite efective only because of it. US dollar privilige is not only allowing US Empire to harras weaker countries but also to export inflation. USA and dollar privilige are biggest source of inflation in the World. But the World is slowly geting rid of dollar privilige (e.g. transaction between Russia, China, India, Iran etc. are incrisingly in local currencies). But it's not only governments but also ordinary people that could oppose evil Anglosaxon racism, imperialism and supremacionism. I avoid goods and servicies (like movies) from Anglosaxon Empire as that butchers could use my money to kill kids in the Palestine, contaminate Iraq with radioactive depleted uranium and bomb wedings in Afghanistan.I think you are overly pessimistic. Anyway Laos is paying for it's section of the railway and the railway is beneficial for both China and Laos.