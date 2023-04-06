The Countries Experiencing Doctor Brain Drain

The article also fails to mention that the ratio of doctors to patient ratio in India 1:854 is above the WHO recommended 1:1000.Our population size means there will be a significant portion in absolute numbers in any criteria, the one selected here is doctors setteling abroad. Though qualified individuals leaving the country can be a pressing concern, that is only so far due to the shortage of talent at home.Respectfully, I would disagree with the intent of the artical and your attempt to throw some shade. However many leave, we still have plenty at home, so long as that does not change those immigrating could actually provide benefits and opportunities that were previously not pondered on.Remittances and FDI inflows allow GoI to spend beyond its means to invest in her growth. The more Indians work abroad, the more dollars flow in.Having qualified and educated citizens settle abroad can also have positive consequences for political reach and relations. Doctors and those in the medical profession are seen as healers globally and are not attached with any negative connotations that would come with any other industry overrun by immigrants.It also has a profound effect on our soft power. Indians want masala, music and movies. That wont change whereever we go. That translates to global growth for our movies, spices and music.