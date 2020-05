For smartphone users fond of heavy streaming, mobile data doesn't always come cheap. In fact, the cost of a gigabyte of mobile data varies hugely between countries. UK-based price comparison website cable.co.uk recently released an extensive analysis of mobile data pricing across the globe which focused on 6,313 data plans across 230 countries. India was named the cheapest country for one gigabyte of data with the average cost in U.S. dollars only coming to $0.26. Kyrgyzstan came second with $0.27 while Kazakhstan rounded off the top-three with $0.49.Source : Forbes / SpendmeNot2019 : https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallm...et-around-the-world-infographic/#76a05027226e 2020 : https://spendmenot.com/mobile-data-cost-around-the-world/