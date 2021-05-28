The Cost of Living in Lhasa: All about Food, Clothing, Housing, and Transportation in Tibet

Many people are curious about how much cash to carry for a trip to Lhasa and whether it is true that the daily expenses in Lhasa are similar to Beijing and Shanghai. Today, I will take you around Lhasa city and show you how much it costs to live in Lhasa, including the cost of meals, beverages, clothes, transportation, entertainment, and so on.



From street food in the roadside snacks shop to vegetables and meat in large supermarkets, from breakfast in a traditional teahouse to the buffet dinner in a fine restaurant, from hotel prices to Lhasa house prices... you will learn the most realistic and comprehensive cost of living in Lhasa from my video. In addition, Lhasa city now has the same convenient online payment methods as most mainland cities. So you don't need to prepare a lot of cash to travel to Tibet. If you have any questions, you can leave a comment below. Also, you can tell me how it is compared to your city.