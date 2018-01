Ofcourse, People disappear when they are seemed as a threat to the national security. And yes, abuse of power also occurs but seldom. Pakistan has way more freedom of speech than so called democratic nations. Our media is also way more liberated. tell me one country where journalism is not influenced by their security agencies? India, called the largest democracy, also limits its media. TheQuint story is a prime example.

Nonetheless, the influence of military is exaggerated in Pakistan, and many times, the military oppressive role turns out to be a fake news.

