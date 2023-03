VCheng said: Pakistanis are not Iranians. The national daytime sleeping period is about to begin too. Click to expand...

The iranian girls are far braver than the macho men in Pakistan... shameful.I still dont understand... people get rilled up by blasphemy.. yet here .... thieves of epic proportion who have systematically destroyed the country, laid zero opportunities to the future generation and sold out everything to the Xi pinkies. What else can we say.... when this forum is given total impunity to these xichod wumaos who destroyed mosques and incarcerated millions, etc.....The day when this country wakes up and hangs these bastards from the trees will be the day it will be really free. Look at East Pakistan, when the people finally got rid of their colonial legacy, this changed.