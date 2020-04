Yang is just a marginal player, he's not really important in the big scheme of things.



If you really want to understand why the US has become hysterically anti-China, just understand this, the financier class of Wall Street, the REAL OWNERS of the US, came to the conclusion probably circa 2016-2017 that the administration of Xi Jinping will not allow them any influence or political power in China's government. American corporations were and are welcome to make money in China, but the globalist financier class lost a lot of influence during Xi Jinping's anti-corruption drives and it was clear that China was a nationalist government that will brook no outside influence in its matters. This, coupled with China's clear advancement as a technological innovator as illustrated by the likes of Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, DJI and much more, meant that not only was China far outside the influence of the financier class, but it became clear that China may realistically overtake the current host (USA) that this financier class was feeding on, as the globalist financier class is a social parasite.



Therefore, the conclusion was that "China had betrayed them" by pretending to move towards liberalism but after it had acquired the manufacturing, technological and industrial capabilities from decades of capitalist investment, it still remained an independent and nationalist state.



If you understand this, then all of the anti-China propaganda becomes clear. Guess who controls the Western mainstream media?

