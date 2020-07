"This map of claim lines historically in eastern Ladakh shows how India's territorial control has shrunk and that of China has expanded since the advent of Chinese expansionism in the 1950s. Now, China has encroached on areas that fall outside any claim line it has ever presented."

According to him and others ,India has lost considerable territory to PLA, Modi does not have the balls to admit it. The current Indian cowardly posture may end up in loss of further land in other sectors on the LAC