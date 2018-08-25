The Consequences of Shifting US-Pakistan Military Ties

By Umair Jamal | August 18, 2018

It’s also likely that Washington may revive the military training program for Islamabad in the near future, but Pakistan is not going to wait for any such development to take place. Pakistan has already signed a military training agreement with Russia and the first group of Pakistani military officers is expected to arrive in Russia soon. According to the agreement, the Pakistani military officials will receive training in Russia’s military institutes. Security cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow has expanded over the last few years. Among other things, Washington’s heavy-handed approach toward Pakistan has been considered one of the reasons driving it away from the United States.​

The decision is likely to further isolate Washington’s remaining pockets of influence in Pakistan. Pakistan’s national security establishment, which prefers to maintain a working relationship with the United States, particularly in the area of security cooperation, is not going to appreciate a decision that directly targets its institutional professional development and outreach. It’s hard to fathom what the White House may be attempting to achieve with such a decision as it’s not likely to change Pakistan’s security policy and will only leave Washington more isolated when it comes to developing a direct rapport with Pakistan’s security institutions.​