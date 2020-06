Being a Pro-Establishment doesn’t mean i will defend every shit of this f****** soft posturing and defensive doctrine of few higher-ups. You won’t see such a coward leadership anywhere in the world like right now we have from phatoo PM to Chief with ambiguous extension. At the beginning I thought Khan will be very hard on Indians but he surprsied me with his stupid soft approach towards hostile Indian leadership. The consequences of defensive approach are continuously damaging our projection and shadowing our military capabilities.



What is happening right now btw India/China. Stand-off. Trust me Indian literally hot every inch of our border if they’re on our position at this moment when Chinese not only intruded inside Ladakh, but also closed all the option for 56” and his armed forces — fight or leave the territory!!!



The basic rule of survival and to force the world to make decisions in your fav — always strike while the iron is hot. Unfortunately, Because of our poor and compromised leadership, at least now people of Jammu and Kashmir won’t say — okay guys we know you can’t initiate or fight a war with India for us, however you can at least force the world esp P5, G5, G7 to make some constructive decisions by showing aggressive posturing which may change the situation and enviroment of the region but you didn’t do anything practical. Your PM was and still

Remain busy in RR (RR search kudhe karlain kia huta hay), on the hand brigade was busy in songs .... sorry to say this ....... seriously!!!



“Sher ki eek din ki zindage, geedar ki sooo sala zindage se behtar hay”



Worlds’ tested our leadership back in Feb 27 2019 when our PM/Chief returned POV within 48 hours under the Abu jaan pressure. Since day world has no interest left in J&K (a lost case) and pretty evident since the removal of 270/35A.



Having said that, Pakistan military has enough capability, fire power, soldiers and weapon systems jokay India ko phatakhhhh kar rakhday. We have lost the golden opportunity last year and now again. Our soft approach leading us towards another disaster when Chinese tightening up Indians on the other end.



What the **** is “Defense Force”? There is no Defense force shit in the world. You have to fight for yourself, for your objectives and for your people, IF YOU OWNING - You fight WARS for pride not for winning and losing, and thats what History tells us!!!

Click to expand...