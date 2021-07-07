What's new

The confronting graph questioning China’s Covid success

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
I have do quite a bit of research on Chinese vaccine efficacy on nations. Nevertheless it is worth listening to Chinese PDF members explanation.

While other factors including lockdowns are at play, there is a "stark difference in infection levels between Sinopharm countries in the first chart, and countries using genetic RNA and vector vaccines in the second chart," the JP Morgan report said.

The comparison was posted online by Chinese science writer Fang Shimin before being shared by others including Singapore based hedge fund manager Alex Turnbull, son of former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is among many to suggest the Chinese vaccines don't work as advertised.


1625647227444.png


1625647247371.png


au.news.yahoo.com

The confronting graph questioning China’s Covid success

New data has cast doubt the effectiveness of China's vaccines, which are now being distributed around the world.
