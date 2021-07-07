The confronting graph questioning China’s Covid success New data has cast doubt the effectiveness of China's vaccines, which are now being distributed around the world.

I have do quite a bit of research on Chinese vaccine efficacy on nations. Nevertheless it is worth listening to Chinese PDF members explanation.*************While other factors including lockdowns are at play, there is a "stark difference in infection levels between Sinopharm countries in the first chart, and countries using genetic RNA and vector vaccines in the second chart," the JP Morgan report said.The comparison was posted online by Chinese science writer Fang Shimin before being shared by others including Singapore based hedge fund manager Alex Turnbull, son of former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is among many to suggest the Chinese vaccines don't work as advertised.