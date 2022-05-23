The Confessions of Dr Moeed Pirzada

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
I will not write too much here, will let the listeners make their own judgement.
You Patwaris called Dr Moeed Pirzada Youthia, pro establishment journalist for years. Now he is suddenly speaking the truth because it goes in your Mian Mafroor's favor. Sharif mafia slaves never stop amusing meI will not write too much here, will let the listeners make their own judgement.
Patwari journalist. What more can be saidMatiullah jan is the interviewer. Says it all
It's never too late to mend yourself, one day I will hear the same from you.Now he is suddenly speaking the truth
I will not write too much here, will let the listeners make their own judgement.
All your Mian Mafroor has to do is submit money trail of London flats he is residing in for the past 3 years. He can't win his case by throwing Patwari narrative at the judges that establishment forced him not to submit money trail in courtsIt's never too late to mend yourself, one day I will hear the same from you.
Personally l don't consider him a journalist. He is one of those attention seekers who tries to make himself relevant. Dr. Peerzada will clarify soon.Patwari journalist. What more can be said
Kakaji why are you so naive, best thing is to file a lawsuit in London, Give the evidence which you have to NCA and Submit an application to the inland Revenue here, all will be clear in weeks Or ask Broadsheet to do it for you. I am in no mood to debate a topic which has been debated a trillion times.All your Mian Mafroor has to do is submit money trail of London flats he is residing in for the past 3 years.
Lawsuit in UK? Your Mian Mafroor was convicted by Pakistani courts not British. Now he wants establishment to reverse these convictions while he keeps absconding Pakistani courts hiding in London. Special Ladla?Kakaji why are you so naive, best thing is to file a lawsuit in London, Give the evidence which you have to NCA and Submit an application to the inland Revenue here, all will be clear in weeks Or ask Broadsheet to do it for you. I am in no mood to debate a topic which has been debated a trillion times.
Waqt bara Zalim hota ha, aur Sachai kabhi chup nahi sakti.