The Confessions of Dr Moeed Pirzada

Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It's never too late to mend yourself, one day I will hear the same from you. :D
All your Mian Mafroor has to do is submit money trail of London flats he is residing in for the past 3 years. He can't win his case by throwing Patwari narrative at the judges that establishment forced him not to submit money trail in courts
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
This is Khan.....Facing all these

1653333234190.png
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Sep 26, 2018
Norwegian said:
All your Mian Mafroor has to do is submit money trail of London flats he is residing in for the past 3 years.
Kakaji why are you so naive, best thing is to file a lawsuit in London, Give the evidence which you have to NCA and Submit an application to the inland Revenue here, all will be clear in weeks Or ask Broadsheet to do it for you. I am in no mood to debate a topic which has been debated a trillion times.
Waqt bara Zalim hota ha, aur Sachai kabhi chup nahi sakti.
 
doorstar

doorstar

Apr 19, 2018
first torture a person for days, beat the crap outa him then record a confession. Pakistan police have been using this same method since forever.

pizaada was beaten and hurt a week ago but he didn't mend his ways so now he's been given another dosage. so much for "jaan jai to b sach bolega"
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

Aug 19, 2014
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Kakaji why are you so naive, best thing is to file a lawsuit in London, Give the evidence which you have to NCA and Submit an application to the inland Revenue here, all will be clear in weeks Or ask Broadsheet to do it for you. I am in no mood to debate a topic which has been debated a trillion times.
Waqt bara Zalim hota ha, aur Sachai kabhi chup nahi sakti.
Lawsuit in UK? Your Mian Mafroor was convicted by Pakistani courts not British. Now he wants establishment to reverse these convictions while he keeps absconding Pakistani courts hiding in London. Special Ladla? 🤣
 

