The Communist Party of China: A look into its successful 100 years

Founded on 1st July 1921, in Shanghai, the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrates its 100th anniversary with pride and full of success stories. It is one of the oldest and the largest political parties, with its membership reached up to 92 million approximately. CPC liberated China and became the ruling party in 1949 with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). CPC is leading the nation in its political life and social activities.The guidance of the CPC over state affairs focuses on political principles, political orientation, decision-making on significant issues and makes recommendations regarding the appointment of important officials to government bodies. Although within the state leadership system, the CPC cannot replace the functions and powers of the bodies of state power, with the appointment of senior officials, the objective is being achieved successfully.The subjects to the discretion of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and its Standing Committee should be given to as Party’s proposals or submitted through government to the NPC and its Standing Committee for a decision according to the prevailing law. In this way, the Party’s propositions are changed into the state’s will and become the codes of conduct observed by people.The Party has to act within the scope of the Constitution and laws, guaranteeing that the legislative, judicial, and administrative departments of the state and economic, cultural, and mass organizations work in an active, independent, responsible and coordinated manner.Read full article: