The Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistani Navy visited the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich"

In the port of Karachi, a ceremony of welcoming the commander of the naval forces of Pakistan, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niyazi, took place.The commander-in-chief of the Pakistani Navy visited the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich", which arrived to participate in the international exercises "AMAN-2021". Captain of the third rank Konstantin Aksenov conducted a "demonstration" display of the ship.During the sightseeing tour, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niyazi got acquainted with the main complexes of naval weapons and the Ka-27PS search and rescue helicopter. At the end of his visit to the Russian ship, the commander-in-chief of the Pakistani Navy made a memorable entry in the frigate's guest book.Recall that on February 11 a detachment of ships of the Russian Navy arrived at the port of Karachi to participate in the international naval exercises "AMAN-2021". Yesterday a delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry took part in the opening ceremony of the exercises.The Russian side is represented by ships of the Black Sea Fleet: the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich", the patrol ship "Dmitry Rogachev" and the rescue tug SB-739, as well as a Marine Corps unit, a demining detachment and a sea-based Ka-27PS deck helicopter. ■