The Coming War on China? (Military Power Documentary)

The Coming War on China? (Military Power Documentary)​

The Coming War on China, from award winning journalist John Pilger, reveals what the news doesn’t – that the world’s greatest military power, the United States, and the world’s second economic power, China, both nuclear-armed, may well be on the road to war.

Nuclear war is not only imaginable but planned. The greatest build-up of NATO military forces since the Second World War is under way on the western borders of Russia. On the other side of the world, the rise of China is viewed in Washington as a threat to American dominance. To counter this, President Obama announced a ‘pivot to Asia’, which meant that almost two-thirds of all US naval forces would be transferred to Asia and the Pacific, their weapons aimed at China.

A policy which has been taken up by his successor Donald Trump, who during his election campaign said “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country and that’s what they’re doing”.

 
China is a threat to US global domination? China is never this crazy.

is34-uneven-and-combined-map-1945.png
614e577a-e542-46f7-b838-fbf522495df1
 
It will be a bio war, cyber war, and financial war. US knows she cannot win Chinese in a shoot out.

US is desperately researching on bioweapon targetting east Asians. But seems that the result is not good. Human genes are too close enough that you cant white will suffer collaterals.

Unfortunately anglo Jews wont go away quietly like USSR. They are despicable race. They will unleash bioweapon and killing lots of people, and bet Chinese will be harm biggest.

They may also unleash nuclear weapon on Taipei when China started unification campaign and blame China using nuke. Or they will use chemical weapon or biological weapon in on China Taiwan unification warl

Anglo Jews has no bottom line.... they are evil.....


Beirut bombing looks like tactical nuclear weapon


1649041134318.png
 

