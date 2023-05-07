The coming demographics crisis in Ukraine

It's a small sample but you can see there are mostly women in the bus. The men are off to war, many becoming casualties. The young women in the bus, those in their 20s, will be left without men. Once they are in their 30s, it is difficult for them to have children. So they must therefore find men in other countries. That's where China swoops in to the rescue. China has millions of surplus men thanks to 1 Child Policy. Ukrainian women of childbearing age can marry Chinese men as mail order brides so they can have children. But the downer is there essentially won't be a next generation of Ukrainians and the Ukrainian nation will go extinct.