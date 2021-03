the comfortable muslims of yesteryears and the pious muslims of now

spectacular intellectual examples to

That's another word for failures .Spectacular failures. I'd like to quote the Man with no name played by Clint Eastwood in The Good The Bad & The Ugly at the end of the movie - " You see, my friend , there are two kinds of people in this world .Those with guns & Those who dig.You dig." You ought to see the movie , to understand the rest.

Socialist theories as understood by the world at large minus the ummah.see, every society has socialist ideas in built in it & soceties do act on these impulses from time to time .A cursory reading of the society of the neanderthals or the society of ancient modern( love the paradox ) man will also bear witness to proto socialist ideas of collective ownership , distribution of labour based on skill sets & the collective ownership of " profit " accruing from such labour.



There are ample documenraries on isolated Indian tribes living in the amazon or from the little we know of Jarawas in the A & N islands which could very well serve as a template of the proto socialist collectives in primitive societies.



As societies evolve , the individual develops advanced notions of ownership , capital , etc - it also marks the beginning of the end of the collective.Evolution thus is not always a progressive idea .But that's how society & ideas advance through a mix of trial & error.

Witness the kibbutzim of the Jews.I don't see them referring to their religious texts to seek validity for the soundness of their ideas, though it's socialism through & through.for a simple reason .they belong to two different eras & while there may be similarities , these are two mutually exclusive ideas.



It means that the Prophet himself has a better impression of you as compared to your future generation & a better impression of your previous generation as compared to yours.( somehow , I knew you'd use the escape valve.for every one who agrees on the hadees there is one to dispute part of it & one to totally negate it.whose version does one accept & why )

Socialism , " Islamic Socialism " , various other isms ( why do I detect a hint of contempt , apprehension too in your tone of argument.If you aren't comfortable, let's drop the issue right here.I don't believe in a debate nor am I into imposing the superiority of my argument on you.hence, unlike you , I do not prosecute my case & claim triumph.I'm here to exchange views & learn. )

[1]



A marriage is more than the sum of its parts.There is a spiritual aspect to it apart from earthly ones such as material , physical , etc .Let's not apply the principles of reductionism to it by referring to pre nups & extolling the virtues of the nikaahnaama ( in his time , the Prophet was definitely revolutionary.but you also have the example of the Prophet's first spouse - Lady Khadija , who was widowed , much older than the Prophet at the time of their marriage and also a businesswoman in her own right.What this proves is that in some ways Ancient Arabic society was definitely more evolved than we give it credit for .Credit is also due to the Prophet for adding to the best practises of that society by furthering the cause of women viz - the nikaahnaama assuming it has survived in its present form from the days of the Prophet ?)



Ancient Indian society never had the concept of ownership over the other as both sexes were considered equal as far as roles, freedom & responsibilities went , in a marriage.both sexes were libertines even while being married to each other.The concept of fatherhood was restricted to raising a child in ones family ( kutumbh), carrying on the legacy by furthering the family line , not intrinsically connected to the act of fathering a child - which could also lie outside the marriage ,with a married woman as well, in spite of not being her husband.



Such a society where both sexes exercised free will ( minus the restrictions that religion & society were to later impose on both men & specifically women in holy matrimony as society advanced from tribes to organised society in city states with fairly immutable rules as Indian particularly north Indian society evolved in the pre Islamic & Islamic era ) , can be viewed as an extremely advanced or extremely permissive society depending on your spectrum of thoughts.



If we embrace either or both views , would we be held to be "advanced" in our views? Would we want to extend this to our society ?Would curbing such free will as current laws stand impinge on the rights of individuals in a marriage ?How then does one reconcile these different strands of thoughts of 2 different eras.

Ready reckoner it certainly is but why do you describe these revolutions as failed?? i would describe them asespecially the current world,i don't understand what you mean by "socialist aims as understood internationally".i don't see what that saying from one of the hadees books ( and the saying may not even be of factual origin ) has to do with me supposedly "trying to reconcile modern ideas with my reading of the quran".which modern ideas?? i could say something here but i want to hear your point.but let me quote from my threadone supposedly modern idea that really comes from the quran...do read this thread in entirety---[1] prenups in indian weddings and islam [/QUOTE]