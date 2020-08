With protests breaking out in Belarus, Putin is at risk of losing allies and former Soviet Union blocs one by one as US/NATO Continue to box Russia in.



I imagine in next 24 to 48 hours US and NATO will call for “democracy” in Belarus and so begins their color revolution playbook.



Bravo Putin, you have no allies in this world. Better align yourself with Iran and China before you are taken off the chess board like your fellow comrades.



I predicted this would continue to happen.

