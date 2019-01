Opinion: The collapse of 'the coming collapse of China' theory

He then repeatedly called the same lunatic shot in 2006, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017, and they were so painfully wrong that the humiliation in public has already dwarfed the credibility he still had left.

I guess Chang got one more shot in the arm.

A 6.6-percent growth rate in 2018 puts China in the 12th fastest economy in the world, only after India and Vietnam, if excluding the rest of the world's minor economies.