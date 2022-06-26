The COAS house

What's new

Anti national , seculer terrorist working for foreign agency,trying to malign Pakistans prime state institution is in no way tolerable! Pakistani military and its generals do everything to keep us safe .

Pakistan zindabad!
 
It doesn't make a difference at this point, as long as we let the establishment and their CEO's (Bajwa currently) to rule over us and act as our unelected representatives , they will continue to betray us enriching themselves.. neutralizing the former will end this vicious cycle. People need to demand back their rights, and send these treacherous rats to the gallows pending court martial.
 
Dual Wielder said:
It doesn't make a difference at this point, as long as we let the establishment and their CEO's (Bajwa currently) to rule over us and act as our unelected representatives , they will continue to betray us enriching themselves.. neutralizing the former will end this vicious cycle. People need to demand back their rights, and send these treacherous rats to the gallows pending court martial.
I am not fan of Nawaz the corrupt .... but now I feel his frustration ... well awaam is a sandwich between 2 corrupts ...
 
Hussain93 said:
Anti national , seculer terrorist working for foreign agency,trying to malign Pakistans prime state institution is in no way tolerable! Pakistani military and its generals do everything to keep us safe .

Pakistan zindabad!
My question is do Yu really feel safe? There’s no safety in this country.
 
Hussain93 said:
Anti national , seculer terrorist working for foreign agency,trying to malign Pakistans prime state institution is in no way tolerable! Pakistani military and its generals do everything to keep us safe .

Pakistan zindabad!
How ironic a thekeydaar of religion like you who call every other clean shave Pakistani as a brown kaffir is now siding with traitors and N league patwaris.
Seculars are running this country with utmost loyalty unlike you bearded munafiqs who are eating this country like a termite. You are just playing in the hands of the US who changed the regime, a country responsible for murdering millions of Muslims. That's good Muslim you are.
We seculars are the biggest critic of the US and everyone who is anti national.
 

