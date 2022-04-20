The clock is ticking!!!

there is an old saying you must strike the iron when it is red hot and the iron of people's anger is red hot, Imran khan is hesitant to strike it like Hamlet was hesitant to kill his opponent ( hope he wouldn't end like Hamlet).

Politics is all about making the right decisions at right time. Right now people are angry but they will not remain angry, with every passing day their anger will go down. Imran Khan must use this anger before it's too late. He should use the lava of that anger to destroy this filthy chor hakumat.

Although khan's fan base remains there, he couldn't be in a position to dictate the establishment and the state machinery later. And the people of Pakistan also didn't want this impotent government they want khan back in power so a change of power will be easy now than later.

Here is what khan must demand in his Lahore julsa he must ask for immediate dissolution of the current regime and a caretaker government with elections in the next 3 months with Bajwa's resignation. Khan needs to make this decision fast before it's too late. Pakistan can't tolerate this regime they are a bunch of corrupt criminals who will destroy the economy within weeks. khan needs to think about his nation and do the right thing and Bajwa will back down as he is a political general, not a true soldier.