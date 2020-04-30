What's new

The Civil -Military Divide in India !

An earlier report revealed that Indian Army is that nation's biggest landlord and recent image reveals the extent to which how the defence land is manicured compared to the Urban Suburbs next door.


www.dailymail.co.uk

At the corps of land scandals: The nation's biggest landlord the army is being exploited by unscrupulous officers to make money on the sly

The defenders of our country are fighting a secret enemy – greed. The land that has been given to the Indian Army by the government has been utilised by some senior officers for corrupt purposes.
