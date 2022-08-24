beijingwalker
The Cities That Graze the Skies
SKYSCRAPERSby Anna Fleck,
Aug 24, 2022
The metropolis of Shenzhen in the southern Guangdong province of China has the most skyscrapers measuring over 200 meters tall of any city in the world, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Its first serious high-rise - at over 150 meters tall - was built in 1985, followed by a sea of 120 more skyscrapers, each above the 200 meter mark, in the years since.
Only 13 skyscrapers short of Shenzhen, Dubai is next in line with a total of 107 of the buildings. The Emirate capital can boast though that it is home to the tallest skyscraper in the world, the Burj Khalifa, which measures around 828 meters.
New York is the only U.S. city to make it into the top 8, with 92 of the skyscrapers that reach over 200 meters, while London ranks 50th, with 10 buildings over 200 meters, as well as 30 over 150 meters and one which is over 300 meters - the Shard.
In a show of might, the race to the top continues. In Shenzhen alone a further 162 skyscrapers measuring 159 meters and up are currently under construction, at least 40 of which are planned to be finished in 2022. In New York City, at least 21 new skyscrapers are set to be built in the coming years.
Infographic: The Cities That Graze the Skies
This chart shows the cities with the most buildings over 200 meters tall.
