The CIA is a Terrorist Organization

Communism is the enemy, not because out hatred of some -ism. Communism means the capitalists can't loot the place and impoverish the majority of the people, while the capitalist investors become billionaires BECAUSE of mass suffering of the people.That is why capitalists hate communism. How the heck do you concentrate wealth in the hand of capitalists when the system does not allow capitalist investor money to control business and governments and foreign policy, while the masses suffer from want and the capitalist rich have 50% or more of world's wealth.cia not only did 9/11... cia tortured people to confess doing 9/11 so the blame was not on Washington: