The CIA Built a Nuclear Bird Drone to Spy on Communists. Now It's Declassified.

During the Cold War, the CIA considered building a bird-sized drone designed to spy on the communist bloc.

The drone would carry “black box” spy packages into Russia and China, as well as take secret photographs—all while hiding in plain sight disguised as a bird.

Project Aquiline was eventually canceled, likely due to its technical complexity.

Aquiline concept, complete with bird feathers painted on the wing. The drone would have been one highly radioactive bird.