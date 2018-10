I find Donald Trump aggressive and lacking in manners. Therefore, not his fan.



"It’s clear that many voters gave up on the American empire. When they voted in 2016, they didn’t care for the international institutions the U.S. had so carefully constructed after World War II: nato; the United Nations; the World Bank. They didn’t care for their country to protect the liberal world order, to lead the “Free World.” Voters on the left and the right showed their readiness for a policy turn inwards. They wanted a country focused on domestic policies."



Looks like the author is sleeping, and have bought into Democratic projections of Trump (e.g. CNN).



Reality is that Trump is delivering on various ends, and clenching important deals left and right. I disagree with the notion that US is in decline. I disagree with this opinionated piece on meritorious grounds, as a neutral observer.



British Empire never died, it only passed the torch to US - Anglo-Saxon Empire is the key word. London used to be its seat of power prior to WW2 and Washington DC is its seat of power after WW2.

