The chinese purposed peace deal was a genius geo-stragetic move

The move came after studying the dynamic of the region and the world collectively like a chessboard. The word to describe it with best came from the Ex-Israeli prime-minister Lapid who said this is like tearing down our ''Wall'' the question is against whom? the answer is Iran and for the west this Wall had far reaching territories all the way to China.



Now let me explain how: Israel and the US have been interested in the Sunni-axis for a long time. They have multiple middling powers and they are not threat towards world order hegemony status nor a threat towards the US and NATO but still they can shift the balance of power from one entity to another without themselves being a chellenger or candidate for the next world hegemony throne. The US wants to use them as swing states that shifts the power of balance in times of war or need towards the US.



The Americans wanted to deliver Iran on a plate for Israel, KSA and other regional allies taking them out of the board but they delayed it for far to long or they were waiting for around 2026-2027 to announce a military campaign off sort which is completely out off the table now.



If the Americans and other regional allies had invaded Iran this would have put the Chinese on the fence and made them extremely nervous because at that stage the Americans would have with them an incredibly large cannon fodders, allies and enough to wage war on China. It would be like 80 country coalition vs China.



China went in to move this incredibly large wall forming against Iran. Because if NATO and Sunni-axis were to converge and take over Iran this would have further strengthen their relations to highest of high hence it would be possible to attempt or mount an offensive against China at that point from an American perspective it would be a moment they would have a big leverage and advantage.



China has completely moved the wall out of the way. Meaning this gives Iran free reign regionally and frees them up further to concentrate on their Ukraine campaign and yes Iran has a Ukraine campaign ongoing also one of the reasons China removed the wall from Iran was so that the Iranians don't allow Russian failure in Ukraine and to increase shipping weapons, ammo's and even mercenaries.



Also the Americans have taken their wall for granted recently putting alot of weight on winning over India and others but it is not India that is a swing state. Pakistan itself have taken the Indians out of the board and they are extremely disciplined and have never been board players historically nor have the experience and not connected to the Eurasian continent but isolated inside the Subcontinent unlike all the others connected to the Eurasian continent nor disconnected by bordering neighbours.



In any future conflict between China and US the entire swing states will sit it out as neutrals by simply removing Iran's wall and freeing Iran to focus on other important things like Ukraine and arming the Russians including sending over mercenaries Iran won't have any longer an enemy on their borders and can fully focus on backing Russia to victory in Ukraine.