The Chinese Navy Can’t Grow Forever—The Slowdown Might Start Soon

Haha, tons of wishful thinking. Only people with ZERO knowledge on China's shipbuilding industry, defense industry, and military budget allocation would dream for this.- China's defense budget is only 1.9% of its GDP; while India is 2.4%, USA is 3.4%. I.e. there is plenty of room for China to spend more on its shipbuilding program- All the warships of PLA Navy are built by the defense / shipbuilding companies that owned by the Chinese government. I.e. the cost structure of these warships are crystal-clear to government, very few room for these companies to hype the price- China has world's largest civil shipbuilding sector, global market share about 50 to 55%. The massive scale of the civil ships building is bringing a significant cost advantage to the naval ships building of China.China is now making the 14th FYP (five year plan). The navy part of it is HUGE.下饺子，下好多好多饺子，一锅又一锅，根本停不下来