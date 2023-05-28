What's new

The Chinese may have already out-foxed and defeated the Americans but it will be felt few years from now with the BRICS currency

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
703
0
649
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It looks like BRICS countries trading in BRICS currency will have a huge impact on the US economy as Dollar will wane off.. This will unraval the US for the coming years slowly up to towards the next 10-15 years slowly US economy will start to fade


Last month it was announced a NEW brics currency..


All the countries who has applied and could join BRICS in this August

Algeria
Argentina
Bahrain
Egypt
Qatar
Indonesia
Iran
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Kazakhstan
Mexico
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Senegal
Sudan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,616
-23
2,692
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
It looks like BRICS countries trading in BRICS currency will have a huge impact on the US economy as Dollar will wane off.. This will unraval the US for the coming years slowly up to towards the next 10-15 years slowly US economy will start to fade


Last month it was announced a NEW brics currency..


All the countries who has applied and could join BRICS in this August

Algeria
Argentina
Bahrain
Egypt
Qatar
Indonesia
Iran
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Kazakhstan
Mexico
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Senegal
Sudan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
Click to expand...
Apparently 30 countries have applied to join the BRICS. So, are they going to accept any country that wants to join, that's quite a number there ?
 
W

wildlens

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2023
146
-3
84
Country
India
Location
Singapore
tower9 said:
I wonder what this means for people who hold USD debt like mortgages, student loans etc when the value of the dollar eroded?
Click to expand...
it will be good for them. they will pay it off easily. in fact it will be bad for Japan, China and other holders of USD (including India).
On the other hand this bric currency will be limited in scope as the trust in china is very low except for acquiescence from third world countries which have are ruled by authoritarian.
 
P

ProudThamizhan

FULL MEMBER
Mar 29, 2023
170
1
57
Country
India
Location
United States
There is no such thing as a BRICS currency .
There is some interest in creating one. If they decide today to do so , it’d take a decade to implement
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
7,453
-10
6,237
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
ProudThamizhan said:
There is no such thing as a BRICS currency .
There is some interest in creating one. If they decide today to do so , it’d take a decade to implement
Click to expand...
The currency will get fasted tracked and rolled out 2024 or max 2025.. Once all these members gets approved Russia and China won't waste time rolling it out
 
ThunderCat

ThunderCat

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2009
2,133
-2
1,258
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
It looks like BRICS countries trading in BRICS currency will have a huge impact on the US economy as Dollar will wane off.. This will unraval the US for the coming years slowly up to towards the next 10-15 years slowly US economy will start to fade


Last month it was announced a NEW brics currency..


All the countries who has applied and could join BRICS in this August

Algeria
Argentina
Bahrain
Egypt
Qatar
Indonesia
Iran
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Kazakhstan
Mexico
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Senegal
Sudan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
Click to expand...

Then it would never be called BRICS per the acronym
 
Zsari

Zsari

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
2,207
1
3,606
Country
China
Location
United States
tower9 said:
I wonder what this means for people who hold USD debt like mortgages, student loans etc when the value of the dollar eroded?
Click to expand...

It’ll be a net gain there for loan holders. Those with cash and savings are the ones losing out, and wage earners.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Song Hong
Algeria, Afghan, Indonesia, Bangla, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tunisia, Sudan, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Algeria, Bahrain seek to join BRICS bloc
Replies
14
Views
504
Zhukov
Zhukov
E
19 countries are queuing up to apply to join BRICS
Replies
2
Views
373
legacytiger18
L
Hamartia Antidote
😊 Bringing AI to the world for free: ChatGPT for iPhone now available in 46 countries [including Pakistan] and counting
Replies
1
Views
198
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Pakistan Space Agency
Flight to the dollar and the new shape of currency supports
Replies
2
Views
524
Flight of falcon
F
Titanium100
Why the US and EU will engage with IEA and how not doing it will damage their prospects elsewhere
Replies
2
Views
341
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom