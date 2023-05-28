The Chinese may have already out-foxed and defeated the Americans but it will be felt few years from now with the BRICS currency

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak
Feb 19, 2022
It looks like BRICS countries trading in BRICS currency will have a huge impact on the US economy as Dollar will wane off.. This will unraval the US for the coming years slowly up to towards the next 10-15 years slowly US economy will start to fade
Last month it was announced a NEW brics currency..
All the countries who has applied and could join BRICS in this August
Algeria
Argentina
Bahrain
Egypt
Qatar
Indonesia
Iran
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Belarus
Kazakhstan
Mexico
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Senegal
Sudan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Uruguay
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
